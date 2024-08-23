Manipur CM Praises Assam Government’s Move To Recognize Manipuri As Associate Official Language In Four Districts

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, expressed his appreciation for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s proposal to designate “Manipuri” as an Associate Official Language in three districts of Barak Valley along with Hojai in Assam. The Manipur CM described this decision as a significant step towards preserving and protecting the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Manipuri community in Assam.

The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly by Assam’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika, on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also oversees the state’s home department.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons accompanying the Bill, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the substantial number of Manipuri-speaking people residing in the Barak Valley and other parts of Assam. He acknowledged the longstanding demands for official recognition of their language, emphasizing the importance of this initiative.

On February 23, the Assam cabinet approved Manipuri as an associate official language in four districts of the state—Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Hojai. This move aims to safeguard the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Manipuri community in Assam, reflecting the state’s commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and cultural heritage.