Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites Hemant Soren To Join BJP, Cites Patriotism

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 26: Assam Chief Minister and BJP Jharkhand in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited JMM leader Hemant Soren to join the BJP, citing patriotism as the reason.

Sarma stated that he has spoken to Soren on several occasions but never discussed politics. He expressed his desire to see Soren join the BJP, emphasizing that the party prioritizes the country’s interests.

The Assam CM also criticized the Jharkhand government for failing to fulfill its election promises and demanded Soren’s resignation. He alleged that the state government has failed to check infiltration and has filed FIRs against 12,000 unidentified people, including BJP leaders, during a recent rally.

Sarma announced that he would write to the Election Commission to remove the DGP from their post, citing the need for free and fair polls in the state. He challenged the DGP to reveal the names of the 12,000 people mentioned in the FIRs or face legal action.

This development comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, scheduled for this year.