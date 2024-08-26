Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Rs 40 Crore Aid Package For Tripura And Kerala

NET Web Desk

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced a financial aid package of Rs 20 crore each for Tripura and Kerala, which are reeling under severe natural calamities. The announcement was made during a press briefing at the Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium in Bhopal.

CM Yadav expressed sympathies to those affected by the disasters and assured that the Madhya Pradesh government stands with both states during this difficult time.

CM Yadav noted the widespread impact of heavy rains, floods, and landslides across several states, including Madhya Pradesh itself.

CM Yadav took to social media platform X, reiterating the state’s commitment to aiding Kerala and Tripura.

The total aid package announced by CM Yadav amounts to Rs 40 crore, with Rs 20 crore each for Tripura and Kerala.