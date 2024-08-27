Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Chief Minister Reviews PHED Projects For Sustainable Growth

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh chaired a review meeting of the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) at the conference hall of his secretariat office in Imphal on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the ongoing developmental projects undertaken by the department across various districts. On X, the Chief Minister said the discussions focused on ensuring sustainability and promoting inclusive growth, with attention given to the projects currently in the pipeline.

The meeting highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing public health and infrastructure needs for all sections of society.

