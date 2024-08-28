Nagaland Celebrates National Sports Day With Athletics Meet 2024

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 28: The Nagaland State Department of Youth Resources and Sports (YRS) today organized the Athletics Meet 2024 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima, commemorating National Sports Day 2024.

Director of YRS, Kethosituo Sekhose, inaugurated the event, announcing a two-day celebration. The first day is dedicated to School’s Athletic Day, while August 29 will feature the presentation of sports awards to outstanding sportspersons.

In a collaborative effort, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer is co-hosting the event and will present the best athlete awards in all categories, with a cash prize of ₹4,000 each to the winning students.