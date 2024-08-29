Sikkim Government Extends Ban On Excavation Activities Amid Climatic Challenges

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 29: The Sikkim government has extended the ban on excavation activities for construction purposes until September 15, 2024, due to ongoing climatic challenges and fluctuating rainfall patterns.

The original ban, scheduled from May 1 to August 31, has been extended to mitigate risks associated with the extended monsoon season. The restriction, enforced under the Sikkim Allotment of House Sites and Construction of Building (Regulation and Control) Act, 1985, requires all excavation activities in notified areas to halt during this period.

The government has urged residents and construction entities to adhere to the regulations to ensure public safety and environmental protection. All terms and conditions from the previous notification remain applicable until the new deadline.

The extension was announced through a public notice, following Notice No. 737/UDD/Secy dated March 26, 2024.