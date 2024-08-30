Assam CM Slams Opposition For ‘Not Allowing’ Indigenous Hindu MLAs To Speak In Assembly

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at the opposition on Thursday, accusing them of trying to silence “indigenous Hindu MLAs” in the assembly. He claimed that a “dangerous trend” has emerged where opposition members are not allowing Hindu MLAs to speak.

Sarma’s comments came during a discussion on the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, when opposition members interrupted a speech by BJP MLA Bhubon Pegu. The chief minister defended Pegu’s right to speak about alleged migration and aggression from East Bengal into Assam.

Sarma also announced that he would no longer use the term “Miya” to refer to Bengali-speaking Muslims, as opposition MLAs from the community had objected to the terminology.

The chief minister emphasized that the bill was crucial for the survival of the Assamese community, which is “on the verge of extinction”. He expressed concern about the loss of land in various districts and the need for the community to fight for its existence.

The assembly passed the bill, which aims to regulate land and revenue in the state, amidst opposition protests.