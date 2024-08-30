Candidates Immersed in Corruption, Claims Tripura’s Opposition Leader Jitendra Chaudhury on Public Rejection of BJP Nominees

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2024: The political scenario in Tripura has been set ablaze following the announcement of candidates for the posts of chief and deputy chief of the ruling BJP party. Allegations of corruption have marred the candidates, leading to widespread rejection by the common people. This discontent has escalated into a volatile situation across the state, particularly affecting the formation of panchayats.

During a commemoration meeting organized on the occasion of Martyr Ajit Roy Chowdhury’s Martyr’s Day, CPI(M) State Secretary and Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury launched a scathing attack on the BJP. The event, held at the CPI(M) Jogendranagar Regional Office and organized by the DYFI Dukli Divisional Committee, also featured a blood donation camp. Key figures in attendance included Party’s Dukli Divisional Secretary Narayan Dev, State Committee Member Samar Chakraborty, DYFI State Secretary Nabarun Deb, Dukli Divisional Committee President Arindam Biswas, and Secretary Shubhankar Majumdar.

Reflecting on the legacy of Dr. Ajit Roy Chowdhury, who was brutally murdered on August 30, 1989, Chaudhury emphasized his sacrifice for the protection of the Panchayat. “Dr. Ajit Roy Chowdhury was a martyr who gave his life to safeguard the Panchayat system,” he stated.

Chaudhury did not hold back in his criticism of the current BJP government. “Since the BJP came to power in Tripura, not a single election has been conducted properly. People’s rights are being systematically stripped away,” he asserted. He highlighted that 70 percent of the seats in the recent panchayat elections were won through coercion, while the remaining 30 percent saw irregularities that prevented fair elections. “The BJP’s candidates won the panchayat elections through fraudulent means,” he added.

The opposition leader also pointed out the public’s rejection of the BJP’s nominees. “The people are canceling the oath-taking ceremonies of those who won through deceitful votes. The swearing-in ceremonies have turned violent, with ruling party activists clashing and shedding blood,” he remarked. He further noted that the candidates for chief and deputy chief are deeply entrenched in corruption, leading to widespread protests and road blockades. “The state is currently in a state of turmoil,” Chaudhury concluded.

The situation remains tense as the state grapples with the fallout from these allegations and the ongoing protests.