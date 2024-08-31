JDU Leader Slams Assam Government’s Move To Abolish Jumma Prayer Adjournment

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 31: The Assam government’s move to abolish the 2-hour adjournment for Jumma prayers in the state assembly has drawn criticism from Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Neeraj Kumar, who termed it an attack on religious beliefs.

Kumar urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to focus on poverty alleviation instead, arguing that the decision contradicts the core principles of the Indian Constitution, which allows every religious belief to preserve its traditions.

The practice, introduced by Saadulah’s Muslim League government in colonial Assam, was ended with a unanimous decision by both Hindu and Muslim MLAs. The Assam assembly will now start its proceedings at 9:30 AM every day, including Fridays, without any adjournment for religious purposes.

Kumar questioned the rationale behind the ban, comparing it to a hypothetical prohibition on the practice of sacrifice at the Maa Kamakhya Temple, a significant Hindu tradition.