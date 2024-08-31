Relief for Tripura Job Aspirants as Group-D Merit List Set for Early September Release: Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 31, 2024: After three years of anticipation and frustration, job aspirants in Tripura are set to receive long-awaited news in the first week of September. The state government has announced that the merit list for Group-D candidates will be published, bringing an end to the extended wait.

The Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT) had conducted the examination for 2,500 Group-D posts back in August 2021. Since then, candidates have been anxiously awaiting the results. This announcement marks a significant milestone for thousands of hopefuls across the state, who has endured a prolonged period of uncertainty regarding their employment prospects.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Saturday afternoon, Cabinet Spokesperson and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced that the Group D merit list conducted by the JRBT will be released on September 07-08 next. The announcement comes on the heels of a crucial cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha where several significant decisions were made.

Among the key outcomes of the meeting was the approval of a salary increase for Special Police Officers (SPOs) across the state. “The salary of SPOs has been increased by Rs 12,000, a move that will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 2 crore 48 lakh 58 thousand 369 for the state government,” Minister Chowdhury stated. This decision reflects the government’s commitment to improving the financial well-being of its law enforcement personnel.

Further highlighting the state’s focus on strengthening its security apparatus, Chowdhury revealed that 916 new police constables will be recruited under the Ministry of Home Affairs. In addition, the Department of Tourism will be hiring 51 new personnel for various posts. “We have already secured the necessary approval from the finance department for these appointments,” he added, emphasizing the government’s dedication to enhancing both security and tourism sectors.

The minister also addressed the ongoing challenges faced by the state due to recent severe floods. “The estimated damage from the floods has surged to around Rs 18 thousand crores,” Chowdhury reported underlining the scale of the disaster and the financial burden it has placed on the state.

Additionally, in an effort to support the infrastructure workforce, the cabinet has approved a salary increase for pump operators working in Agartala Municipal Corporation and other Municipal Council areas. “These workers will now receive between Rs 7,000 and Rs 7,500, reflecting our ongoing commitment to fair wages,” Chowdhury concluded.

These announcements mark a significant moment for the state, showcasing the government’s proactive stance on public welfare and infrastructure development.