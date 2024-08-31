Sikkim: Namchi Hosts Graffiti Event To Promote Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

NET Web Desk

The Social Welfare Department, under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), organized a vibrant graffiti event in Namchi, highlighting themes of waste segregation, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, and pedestrianism.

The two-day event, held on August 30-31, featured participation from local students and staff members, and was conducted under the supervision of Dimee Bhutia WI and Methela Rai Aspirational Block Fellow.

Minister Bhoj Raj Rai attended the event, inspiring and encouraging a healthier lifestyle. The initiative aims to combat drug abuse and promote a drug-free India, aligning with the national effort.

The event received crucial support from DC Namchi, including infrastructure, materials, and logistical assistance, ensuring its success.

This creative initiative fosters awareness and proactive measures against drug abuse, contributing to a drug-free society.