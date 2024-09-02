Mizoram’s Lallianzuala Chhangte To Lead Mumbai City FC In ISL 2024-25 Season

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Sept 2: Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC has announced Lallianzuala Chhangte as their new captain for the upcoming season.

Chhangte, a key player in the team’s recent successes, has consistently delivered standout performances since joining the Islanders in January 2022. He has amassed 29 goals and 16 assists in 79 appearances, making him the first Indian player in ISL history to record over 15 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.

As captain, Chhangte will lead the team by example and professionalism, aiming to inspire his teammates to continued success in the 2024-25 season.