BJP’s Rajib Bhattacharya Secures Tripura’s Lone Rajya Sabha Seat, Leads Celebratory Procession

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 03, 2024: In a closely watched contest, BJP candidate Rajib Bhattacharya emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha by-election for Tripura’s sole vacant seat, garnering 47 votes from MLAs representing the BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Motha. The results, though anticipated, solidified Bhattacharya’s position as a key figure in the state’s political landscape.

After the announcement of the results, a grand bike procession, organized by the BJP Youth Morcha escorted Bhattacharya from the Legislative Assembly building symbolizing the party’s triumph. The jubilant atmosphere was a reflection of the confidence and energy within the BJP ranks.

On the other side, Sudhan Das, the Left Front candidate from the CPM, secured only 10 votes. In a notable move, Congress opted to abstain from the voting process, leading to 57 out of the 60 eligible MLAs casting their votes. The election, marked by political maneuvering and strategic alliances, concluded with Bhattacharya being felicitated by his party’s MLAs and top officials in a show of unity and support.

Speaking to the press after his win, Bhattacharya expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by the BJP leadership. “The BJP government is steadfast in its commitment to the people. I am honored by the confidence shown in me by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha. Serving as a Rajya Sabha MP is a great responsibility, and I am determined to accelerate the development process for the people of Tripura,” Bhattacharya stated.

He further acknowledged the collective efforts of the BJP, IPFT, and Tipra Matha, emphasizing the significance of their support in his victory. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the MLAs who stood by me,” he added, signaling his readiness to take on the challenges ahead in his new role.