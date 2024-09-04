CAG Audit Exposes Widespread Irregularities In PM-Kisan Scheme Implementation In Assam

Guwahati, Sept 4: A performance audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed widespread irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Assam, including ineligible beneficiaries, fake registrations, and lack of monitoring.
Key findings of the audit include:
– 35% of applicants found ineligible, with only 0.24% of wrongly disbursed funds recovered
– 37% of beneficiaries declared ineligible by the state government, with minimal funds recovered
– Fake registration numbers and multiple registrations using the same bank account
– Funds released to beneficiaries with jumbled names or special characters
– No database of landholding farmer families maintained to identify potential beneficiaries
– Lack of monitoring and non-adherence to guidelines at various stages of implementation
The state government has accepted the audit’s findings and is conducting a 100% re-verification of beneficiaries since June 2021. The CAG report’s revelations raise concerns about the scheme’s effectiveness in Assam and the need for urgent corrective measures.