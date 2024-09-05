Manipur Teacher Nandita Chongtham Honoured With National Teachers Award 2024

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 5: Nandita Chongtham, a primary school teacher from Manipur, is one of the esteemed recipients of the National Teachers Award 2024. She is set to receive the prestigious award today from the President of India during the National Teachers’ Day function at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

The National Teachers Award recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of education, honoring teachers who have shown exceptional dedication to their profession. Nandita Chongtham’s commitment to her students and innovative teaching methods have earned her this national recognition. The event will take place this evening in the presence of distinguished guests, celebrating the pivotal role of educators in shaping the future of the nation.

Chongtham’s achievement has brought pride to Manipur and serves as an inspiration to educators across the country.