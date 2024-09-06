Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates New Secretariat In Dibrugarh

NET Web Desk

Dibrugarh, Sept 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially inaugurated a new Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh on Friday. This is the first instance of a Chief Minister’s Secretariat being established outside Guwahati, where state administrative functions have traditionally been based.

The new facility aims to enhance administrative efficiency and bring governance closer to the residents of Upper Assam. It will serve the nine districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Charaideo, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji, reducing the need for travel to Guwahati for administrative services.

Chief Minister Sarma announced that he will spend four days each month in Dibrugarh to directly address regional issues. In a statement on social media platform ‘X’, he highlighted the significance of the new Secretariat: “This Secretariat represents our ongoing efforts to decentralize governance and improve accessibility for people living outside the capital. We are committed to making district administrations more effective and responsive.”

The inauguration was attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and several state cabinet ministers. The new Secretariat is expected to streamline decision-making and expedite the implementation of development projects in the region.