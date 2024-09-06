Tripura’s Gandatwisa Sub-Division to Receive Rs 239 Crore Development Boost: CM Dr. Manik Saha

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 06, 2024: In a bid to strengthen the infrastructure and market facilities in the Tripura’s Gandatwisa sub-division under Dhalai district, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced an elaborate development project worth Rs 239 crore 10 lakh. This announcement was made during the Assembly session in response to a public interest notice brought by MLAs Sudip Sarkar and Nayan Sarkar concerning the recent tragic incident in Gandatwisa.

The Home Department has already disbursed Rs 1 crore 54 lakh to the District Magistrate of Dhalai district under the Mob Lynching/Mob Violence scheme. This fund aims to provide relief to the families affected by the violent incident at the ‘Ananda Mela’ festival premises on July 7, 2024. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh has been allocated from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, and Rs 1 crore 12 lakh 80 thousand has been distributed to the affected families from the Home Department’s allocation. An additional relief amount of Rs 2 crore 30 lakh 40 thousand has been sent from the Revenue Department to the Dhalai district governor.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha detailed the extensive development plans for Gandatwisa, stating, “A project worth Rs 239 crore 10 lakh has been announced for the construction, repair, and infrastructure development of various markets, roads, hospitals, schools, and other facilities in the Gandatwisa sub-division.”

Key allocations include: Rs 177 crore 50 lakh will be spent on the development of four major roads in the sub-division; Rs 24 crore 20 lakh has been earmarked for the development of the Gandatwisa Sub-Divisional Hospital; Rs 8 crore will be allocated for the construction of cold storage facilities and the renovation of Dumbur Lake for cage farming; Rs 8 crore will be used for the development of badminton and football fields; Rs 2 crore 10 lakh will be spent on the construction and renovation of stalls in various markets; Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the overall development of schools; Rs 3 crore will be used for constructing solar-controlled cold houses for mango farmers in Raisyabari; Rs 1 crore 30 lakh has been allocated for constructing paved buildings for ten Anganwadi centers; and Rs 10 lakh will be spent on installing CCTV in the Gandatwisa market area.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Rs 1 crore has already been provided for constructing 30 market stalls in Narayanpur market, and another Rs 1 crore has been allocated for renovating and developing Dasram Chowdhury Super Market. These funds have been given to the District Magistrate of Dhalai district by the state’s Revenue Department.

Dr. Saha also mentioned that financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has been given to the family of Parameshwar Riang, who lost his life in the incident. A total of Rs 3 crore 45 lakh 20 thousand in relief assistance has been provided to 146 affected families. “I visited Gandatwisa with the Chief Secretary of the state on August 4 to assess the situation,” said the Chief Minister. He assured that the general administration has arranged shelter for the displaced people and that necessary security measures have been implemented by the police.