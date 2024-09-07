Assam Congress President Questions Cabinet’s Decision On Clause 6 Implementation

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 7: Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah has raised concerns over the state cabinet’s decision to implement the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Sarma Committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. Borah argues that only the Centre has the authority to act on these suggestions, not the state cabinet.

Borah also dismissed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s claim that the previous Congress government had obstructed the grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities. He questioned the timing of the cabinet decision and suggested it was taken to address growing political pressure.

Additionally, Borah highlighted the contradiction between implementing Clause 6 and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which he believes are mutually exclusive. Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi supported Borah’s claims, stating that the Congress government’s proposal to grant ST status to the six communities was clear and without adverse effects on existing ST communities.

The controversy surrounding the implementation of Clause 6 and the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Sarma Committee continues to unfold, with the Congress party seeking clarity and transparency in the decision-making process.