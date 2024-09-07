IIM Shillong And LPAI Sign MoU To Set Up Centre Of Excellence For North East Studies

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Sep 7: The Indian Institute of Management Shillong (IIM Shillong) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) to enhance research and knowledge exchange between the two institutions. Under this MoU, IIM Shillong will establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) focused on North East India Studies, particularly in the areas of trade, movement, and related fields.

The agreement also includes the creation of an LPAI Chair at IIM Shillong, which will be responsible for spearheading research initiatives and providing thought leadership in critical sectors, according to a statement released by IIM Shillong.

The MoU was signed by IIM Shillong’s Director, DP Goyal, and LPAI’s Director of Operations, Ajeet Singh. An official from IIM Shillong highlighted that this partnership would be instrumental in advancing research and addressing the socio-economic and logistical challenges unique to the North East region.