Manipur Congress MP Slams Assam Rifles Officer For Mocking Manipuri Women

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 7: Manipur Congress MP, Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, has strongly condemned a viral video showing an Assam Rifles officer mocking Manipuri women. The MP took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the officer’s conduct, questioning his integrity and professionalism.

Dr. Akoijam asked, “Does this man in uniform reflect the quality expected of a commanding officer dealing with a volatile situation?” The incident has sparked widespread outrage in Manipur, with many demanding accountability and respect towards local communities.

The viral video has led to a public outcry, with citizens and leaders alike calling for action against the officer. The incident has highlighted concerns about the behavior of security personnel in the region and the need for greater respect and sensitivity towards local populations.