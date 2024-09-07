Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: One Meitei individual Reportedly killed In Fresh Attack In Jiribam District

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 7: In a tragic incident early Saturday morning, one Meitei individual was reportedly killed in a fresh attack in the Nungchepi area, under the jurisdiction of Jiribam district. According to initial reports, suspected Kuki militants entered the house of the victim while he was sleeping and fatally shot him.

The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed, and authorities are working to gather more details. Tensions in the region have been high amid ongoing ethnic clashes, and this incident is likely to further escalate the situation.

More details are awaited.

