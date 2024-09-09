Sikkim Government Issues Ration Cards To Eligible Migrant Labourers

NET Web Desk

In compliance with the Supreme Court’s order, the Food & Civil Supplies Department, Government of Sikkim, has completed the verification of 1691 registrants on the e-SHRAM Portal and has started issuing Ration Cards to migrant labourers under the OPH (Other Priority Household) category.

A thorough verification of every migrant registrant was conducted to ensure eligibility for the Ration Card.

District Collector Anant Jain handed over the Ration Cards to the migrant labourers in the presence of DCSO Mangan Palden N Lachungpa and other officials.

The District Collector congratulated the migrant labourers on receiving the Ration Card, while the DCSO urged them to regularly lift their monthly entitlement from designated Fair Price Shops to avail the benefits of the Food Security Programme.

The initiative is in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order in the matter “MA No.94/2022 in SMW(c) No.6/2020 titled ‘Re-Problems and Miseries of Migrant Labourers'”.