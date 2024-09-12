Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Stresses ‘Vocal for Local’ in Panchayat Development, Urges Representatives to Work with Integrity

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 12, 2024: In a call for devoted public service, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha emphasized the crucial role of Panchayats in the state’s development while urging the newly elected members of the Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad (West Tripura Zilla Parishad) to uphold integrity and transparency.

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the Sabhadipati, Saha-Sabhadipati and newly elected members at Agartala Town Hall, the Chief Minister Dr Saha reiterated the importance of Panchayats in implementing public welfare schemes, stressing that they are the “backbone of development in the state.”

“Panchayats are not just local administrative bodies; they are the lifeblood of state development. The Central and State Governments’ public welfare schemes find their roots in Panchayats, and it is through them that benefits reach the people,” he stated.

The swearing-in ceremony led by Secretary of the Rural Development department Dr. Sandeep R Rathore saw Balai Goswami and Biswajit Shil take oaths as Sabhadipati and Saha-Sabhadipati of the West Tripura Zilla Parishad. Additionally, 17 newly elected members of the Zilla Parishad also pledged their commitment to public service. The Panchayat department’s Director Prasoon Dey read out the oaths for the newly elected members.

During his address, Chief Minister Dr Saha emphasized the need for Panchayat representatives to embrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. “Our Panchayat representatives should focus on rural development by utilizing local resources,” he said. “The visionary call for ‘Vocal for Local’ is not just a slogan but a strategy for sustainable growth. It’s about harnessing our local potential and creating opportunities for development within our own communities.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the transparency in governance that both the central and state governments champion. “The government operates under transparent policies in every sector, and we expect the same from the Panchayats. It is essential that three-tier Panchayats remain transparent and prioritize public welfare at every step.”

In line with his push for transparency, Dr. Saha touched on the government’s provision of honorary allowances for Zilla Parishad chairpersons, assistant chairpersons, and standing committee members. “These allowances are not merely formalities; they reflect the government’s commitment to transparency and responsibility,” he said. He further added that this system of allowances extends to Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat levels, ensuring consistency across all tiers of the Panchayat system.

The Chief Minister also praised the state’s ‘Amar Sarkar’ web portal, which has been instrumental in strengthening Panchayat management. “The ‘Amar Sarkar’ portal has been well received, and various media outlets have recognized its significance in ensuring transparency and efficient governance,” he remarked.

Dr. Saha commended the achievements of the state’s Panchayats at the national level, listing several awards won by Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Gram Panchayats between 2018 and 2023. “These accolades are proof of the government’s successful management of Tristar Panchayats,” he said, expressing pride in the state’s development progress under the Panchayat system.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Minister of Tourism Sushanta Chowdhury, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation and MLA Dipak Majumdar, MLA Kishor Barman, MLA Minarani Sarkar, and West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from newly elected Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Balai Goswami, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Panchayat governance in West Tripura.