Opposition MLAs Stage Walkout In Manipur Assembly Over Unaddressed Demands

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 9: Opposition MLAs in Manipur, led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, staged a walkout from the State Assembly today after their demands were repeatedly ignored.

The Congress MLAs called for a resolution urging an All Political Party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the ongoing crisis in the state, which has persisted since May 03 last year.

Former Minister and Congress MLA Kangujam Ranjit criticized the Assembly’s refusal to include their demands on the agenda, stating that the opposition would not participate in the remaining days of the session.