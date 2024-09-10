Meghalaya Govt Cracks Down On Drug Abuse In West Shillong

NET Web Desk

Shillong, September 10: Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh has announced a series of measures to tackle drug abuse and peddling in West Shillong, a major concern for the state.

In a meeting with top officials from police, social welfare, and law departments, Lyngdoh outlined strategies to combat drug-related activities in areas like Mawprem, Jhalupara, and Lama Villa.

The government plans to establish Village Defence Parties (VDP) to enhance security and counter drug-related activities in the affected areas.

The Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) will be extended to cover the Shillong Cantonment Board (SCB) area to facilitate resident registration and bolster the fight against drug abuse.