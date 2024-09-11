Mizoram Witnesses Alarming Suicide Rate, 948 Deaths In 10 Years

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Sept 11: Mizoram has recorded a staggering 948 suicides in the past decade, with a significant majority being men, according to Aizawl Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal. Speaking on World Suicide Prevention Day, Alwal revealed that 154 women also succumbed to suicide during this period.

The age group of 20-39 years accounted for the highest number of suicides, with 584 deaths, followed by the 40-59 age bracket with 201 deaths. Additionally, 117 people in the 1-19 age group and 40 individuals above 60 years also took their own lives.

World Suicide Prevention Day, observed on September 10, aims to raise global awareness that suicide can be prevented. The International Association for Suicide Prevention organizes the day, with the World Health Organization as a co-sponsor.