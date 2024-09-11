Sikkim Hosts Multi-Stakeholder Consultation On Youth Mental Health & Suicide Prevention

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 11: The Health & Family Welfare Department under the Sikkim INSPIRES program conducted the second day of the Multi-stakeholders Consultation on Youth Mental Health & Suicide Prevention on September 10, 2024, in collaboration with the Center for Mental Health Law and Policy. The event coincided with World Suicide Prevention Day, observed globally on September 10.

The consultation aimed to promote a bottom-up and inclusive approach, engaging diverse stakeholders, including civil society, NGOs, youth, media, educators, students, LGBTQ+ representatives, social media influencers, and others. The objective is to develop a localized strategy to improve mental health outcomes in Sikkim.

The theme for 2024-2026, “Changing the Narrative on Suicide” with the call to action “Start the Conversation,” aligns with the consultation’s goal of encouraging open discussions on mental health and suicide prevention. The three-day consultation will continue to facilitate guided conversations among stakeholders, ensuring a collective approach to addressing youth mental health and suicide prevention in Sikkim.