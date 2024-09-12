Arunachal’s Laa Talar Retains Men’s Singles Title At Northeast Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship

NET Web Desk

Laa Talar of Arunachal Pradesh successfully defended his men’s singles title at the Yonex-Sunrise Northeast Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship 2024, held at the Assam Badminton Academy.

Talar edged out Manipur’s Hemam in a nail-biting final, winning 21-16, 11-22, 21-18.

Pinky Karki and Taring Yania of Arunachal Pradesh clinched the silver medal in the women’s doubles event, losing to Assam’s Manali Bora and Mayuri Barman in straight sets, 16-21, 23-25.

The championship witnessed intense competition among top players from the Northeast region, with Arunachal Pradesh emerging as one of the top-performing teams.