Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal’s Laa Talar Retains Men’s Singles Title At Northeast Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Laa Talar of Arunachal Pradesh successfully defended his men’s singles title at the Yonex-Sunrise Northeast Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship 2024, held at the Assam Badminton Academy.

Talar edged out Manipur’s Hemam in a nail-biting final, winning 21-16, 11-22, 21-18.

Pinky Karki and Taring Yania of Arunachal Pradesh clinched the silver medal in the women’s doubles event, losing to Assam’s Manali Bora and Mayuri Barman in straight sets, 16-21, 23-25.

The championship witnessed intense competition among top players from the Northeast region, with Arunachal Pradesh emerging as one of the top-performing teams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News