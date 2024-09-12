Assam’s Leading Student Organization Leader Steps Down Amid Controversy

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 12: Shankar Jyoti Baruah, the General Secretary of the All-Assam Students’ Union (AASU), has stepped down from his position amid a controversy surrounding allegations of emotional and physical abuse, and false promises of marriage.

Baruah announced his resignation on social media, stating that he has voluntarily stepped down and will send his release letter to the central committee shortly. He expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation he received during his tenure.

The controversy erupted after a student accused Baruah of deceiving her with false promises, engaging in emotional and physical abuse, and issuing death threats. AASU took a firm stance on addressing the matter, leaving room for Baruah’s voluntary action.

Baruah admitted to a past relationship with the student, claiming it ended six months ago, and has taken anticipatory bail in response to legal proceedings. The matter is now in court, where the truth will be established.