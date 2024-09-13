Manipur: Chicken Pox Alert In Senapati District, 21 Active Cases Reported

NET Web Desk

A chicken pox outbreak has been reported in Senapati District, Manipur, with 21 active cases currently identified. The affected population primarily includes children aged 6 to 15 years, most of whom are students of Purul Rosary High School, Senapati.

In response to the situation, 25 students who were previously infected have been discharged after showing improvement. As a precautionary measure, the Chief Medical Officer of Senapati District has announced the temporary closure of Purul Rosary High School for seven days, starting from September 12, to prevent further spread of the virus.

Local health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging parents to take necessary precautions to protect their children from infection during the closure period.