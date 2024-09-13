Nagaland: Inter Ministerial Central Team Asseses Landslide Damage In Zunheboto district

NET Web Desk

A high-level Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited Zunheboto district on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by landslides during the recent monsoon.

The team was led by Anant Kishore Saran, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, and included members from various ministries and departments.

The team held a briefing with district officials and visited landslide-affected areas, interacting with affected families and colony leaders.

On Thursday, the IMCT met with officials from Tuensang, Shamator, and Noklak districts, who presented powerpoint presentations highlighting the impact of landslides and flash floods during the monsoon.

The team members included officials from the Ministries of Jal Shakti, Road Transport and Highways, Rural Development, and Finance, among others.