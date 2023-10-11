GMCH Launches Online OPD Registration To Tackle Overcrowding

NET Web Desk

In a strategic move to ease the overwhelming patient influx at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), authorities have introduced an online patient registration system.

Patients can now conveniently register for Outpatient Department (OPD) services through the official website at gmchims.assam.gov.in. , as informed by GMCH Principal Dr. Achyut Ch. Baishya.

In addition, medical reports of indoor patients will also be available online, as per reports.

Despite the government’s establishment of 12 medical colleges across various districts to bolster the health sector, the rush of patients to GMCH has not decreased. The disparity in healthcare facilities among these newly established medical colleges forces many doctors to refer patients to GMCH for advanced treatment. Consequently, the overwhelmed staff at GMCH struggle to allocate adequate time and attention to each patient, as per sources.

Sources urged the government to focus on augmenting healthcare resources in these newly established medical colleges and hospitals to distribute the patient load more evenly.

Mentions must be made that a comprehensive effort is needed to ensure that all medical facilities offer high-quality healthcare services, ultimately decreasing the patient load on GMCH and improving patient care across the state.