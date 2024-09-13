Sikkim Governor Visits Memorial Site For Flood Victims

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur visited the under-construction memorial site at Bardang, Singtam, in Pakyong District, dedicated to the 22 soldiers who lost their lives in the 2023 Teesta river flood.

The initiative, led by Raj Bhavan, aims to honor the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Governor Mathur was briefed on the incident by army officers and received updates on the construction progress and future plans from Major General Amit Kapathiyal.

The memorial site will feature ‘Sakalya Upvan’, a medicinal garden, fitness facilities, and Nirvana Point. The Governor also visited the Winter Camp at Rangpu, meeting with officials, councillors, and local businessmen to discuss various topics.

Additionally, Governor Mathur visited the ‘Atal Amrit Garden’ on National Highway 10, receiving updates on the ongoing project. Secretary Jigmi Dorji Bhutia and other officials accompanied the Governor during the visit.