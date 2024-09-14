Meghalaya Pushes For UNESCO World Heritage Status For Living Root Bridge

NET Web Desk

A Meghalaya delegation, led by Art and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh, has made a strong case for UNESCO World Heritage recognition of the state’s iconic living root bridges during a visit to Paris.

The delegation met with UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General Ernesto Ottone and Simona-Mirela Miculescu, President of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, to present an overview of the living root bridges.

Minister Lyngdoh emphasized Meghalaya’s commitment to global cultural and educational cooperation and explored potential partnerships with UNESCO for digital archiving and cultural initiatives.

Lyngdoh stressed the significance of garnering support to elevate the Living Root Bridges, currently listed as a tentative UNESCO World Heritage site.

The delegation, including Indian Ambassador Vishal V Sharma, visited the UNESCO Archives, showcasing documents and audio recordings from the League of Nations era.

Minister Lyngdoh highlighted Meghalaya’s alignment with UNESCO’s mission to promote international understanding and peace.

Key officials from Meghalaya’s Department of Arts & Culture, including FR Kharkongor, FM Dopth, DD Shira, and MY Tham, accompanied Minister Lyngdoh.

The delegation received a warm welcome from Nicholas Jeffreys, Assistant Director General for Administration and Management, and Omar Baig, Chief Information and Technology Officer.