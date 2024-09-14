NFR Ready for ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2024 Campaign to Focus on Remarkable Improvement in Cleanliness

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 14, 2024: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials are ready to proudly participate in the nationwide “Swachhata Hi Seva 2024” campaign, a movement focused on promoting cleanliness and environmental sustainability. This initiative, which runs from 14th September to 2nd October, marks the 10thanniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission and culminates on Swachh Bharat Diwas, i.e. on 2nd October as a tribute to the Father of the Nation. The theme for this year, “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata” seeks to emphasize the role of individual responsibility and collective action in maintaining cleanliness across the country. The theme is revolutionized by its three pillars identified as Swachhata Ki Bhaagidari, Sampoorna Swachhata & Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi (CTU Units) and lastly Safai Mitra SurakshaShivir.

In line with the objectives of Indian Railways (IR), NFR has planned a comprehensive schedule of activities to ensure active participation and a measurable improvement in cleanliness across its zones. Kickstarting with a Swachhata Pledge at its headquarter, these activities include an extensive cleanliness drive at all its offices & institutional buildings, railway stations under its jurisdiction, trains, railway colonies and surrounding areas, with special attention on prominently used important locations. Additionally, the campaign is focused towards maintaining clean railway platforms, tracks, toilets, and drainage systems within station premises as well as Pay & Use toilets, waiting rooms, and other railway facilities, which otherwise is a routine nature of NFR.

One of the key highlights of NFR’s contribution towards this campaign will be the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, a massive plantation drive organised at Maligaon, aimed at enhancing environmental consciousness alongside cleanliness. Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) have been identified with events scheduled at railway premises to take place during the campaign period. Public awareness programs, such as Prabhat Pheris, NukkadNataks, and workshops involving schools and NGOs, will further enhance citizen participation in these efforts.

Additionally, NFR is actively supporting the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) initiative by setting up RRR centers for collecting and processing waste materials, promoting the responsible disposal and recycling of goods. There will also be efforts to encourage the sale of recycled products, demonstrating the railway’s commitment to a circular economy and waste reduction. To ensure a comprehensive approach, the Swachh Food Initiative will also be emphasized, focusing on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in food preparation and distribution across railway platforms and trains.

The Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign presents an opportunity for all citizens, partners, and stakeholders to actively participateand make Swachhata a way of life. NFR encourages all passengers, employees, and local communities to actively participate in this campaign, in a ‘Whole of Society Approach’ with emphasis on people’s participation making ‘sanitation everyone’s business’.