Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal’s Nyeman Wangsu Shines At 10th Asian Wushu Championships

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Nyeman Wangsu from Arunachal Pradesh delivered a stellar performance at the 10th Asian Wushu Championships, securing sixth place in the gunshu event on Friday.

Wangsu, a gold medalist in daoshu at the 37th National Games in Goa last year, continues to make her mark on the international Wushu stage. She is set to compete in the changquan and daoshu events on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised Wangsu’s accomplishments, saying: “Nyeman Wangsu’s performance in Wushu is extraordinary. Her gold medal in daoshu at the 37th National Games is a testament to her dedication and skill. Congratulations on your success! May you continue to excel.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News