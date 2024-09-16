Arunachal’s Nyeman Wangsu Shines At 10th Asian Wushu Championships

NET Web Desk

Nyeman Wangsu from Arunachal Pradesh delivered a stellar performance at the 10th Asian Wushu Championships, securing sixth place in the gunshu event on Friday.

Wangsu, a gold medalist in daoshu at the 37th National Games in Goa last year, continues to make her mark on the international Wushu stage. She is set to compete in the changquan and daoshu events on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised Wangsu’s accomplishments, saying: “Nyeman Wangsu’s performance in Wushu is extraordinary. Her gold medal in daoshu at the 37th National Games is a testament to her dedication and skill. Congratulations on your success! May you continue to excel.”