Myanmar National’s Arrest Shows Foreign Hand In Manipur Crisis: CM Biren Singh

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 16: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday confirmed foreign involvement in the ongoing crisis, following the arrest of a Myanmarese national linked to the Kuki National Army (Burma) (KNA-B).

Speaking to reporters in Imphal, CM Biren Singh said, “The arrest of a Myanmarese national by the Assam Rifles clearly indicates the involvement of foreign elements in the Manipur crisis.”

The arrested KNA-B cadre, identified as Thanglinkap, son of Ngampao, is a Myanmarese citizen born in Kolang, Khampat, Myanmar. He was recently apprehended in the Chandel district of Manipur and is accused of carrying out reconnaissance missions to supply arms to militants.

CM Biren Singh appreciated the Assam Rifles for the arrest, stating that it validates his claims of foreign elements fueling the crisis. “As the chief minister, I have consistently claimed that the present crisis is fueled by foreign elements,” he said.