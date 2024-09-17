Assam Actor Sumi Borah, Husband Tarkik Face Court Over Alleged Stock Market Scam

NET Web Desk

Sumi Borah, Assam actor, and her husband Tarkik Borah, accused of masterminding a major stock market trading scam, are set to appear in court today as their 5-day police remand expires.

The couple, arrested by Dibrugarh police on September 12, 2024, has undergone intensive interrogation, revealing multiple instances of online trading fraud. Investigators have uncovered startling details, hinting at further revelations.

Tarkik’s brother, Amlan, will also face court scrutiny over his alleged involvement. Authorities are expected to seek an extension of the couple’s custody to unravel the scam’s intricacies.

Sumi Borah had released a video denying fraud allegations, calling them “baseless and fake,” just a day before their capture.

The Dibrugarh police continue to investigate the sprawling scam, pursuing leads to uncover the full extent of the trio’s activities.