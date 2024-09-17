Govt To Make Essential Commodities Available At Reasonable Prices In Violence-Hit Manipur, Amit Shah Announces

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday that the government will make essential commodities available at affordable prices in the violence-stricken state of Manipur by opening Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKBs) to the general public. The move is aimed at providing relief to residents affected by ongoing ethnic unrest.

“In line with PM @shrinarendramodi Ji’s commitment, the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) is launching an initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices. Now, the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will be open for common people from September 17, 2024,” Shah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Previously available only to police and armed forces personnel, the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will now be accessible to all citizens in Manipur. Shah also announced that 16 new centres will be established across the state, in addition to the 21 already operational. These new centres will be evenly distributed, with eight in the valley regions and eight in the hill areas, ensuring coverage across the state’s diverse geographical and ethnic landscape.

The decision comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions that have gripped Manipur since May 2023. Violent clashes between two communities have resulted in over 200 deaths, with thousands more injured or displaced. The unrest has severely impacted daily life, disrupting the supply of essential goods and services.

The opening of these centres is expected to alleviate some of the challenges faced by the people of Manipur, as the KPKBs will provide access to essential commodities such as food, household items, and other necessities at lower prices. This initiative is part of a broader effort by the government to restore normalcy and support the state’s recovery from the prolonged conflict.

The Union government, along with state authorities, has been working to quell the violence and foster peace in the region. While tensions persist, the opening of the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars to the general public is seen as a significant step in addressing the immediate needs of the affected population.