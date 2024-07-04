Tripura Government Launches Initiative for Free Medical Services for Children with Congenital Anomalies

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 04, 2024: In a significant move aimed at improving the lives of children born with congenital anomalies, the government has launched an initiative to provide free medical services to these young patients. Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha announced the program during the inauguration of the state-level Congenital Heart Disease Detection Camp at Agartala Government Nursing College Auditorium in Agartala city on Thursday. The camp was organized by the National Health Mission (NHM) Tripura Branch in collaboration with Apollo Children’s Hospital.

“The government is committed to ensuring that children with congenital physical anomalies and diseases can lead normal lives through improved medical services,” stated Chief Minister Saha. He highlighted the inception of the National Child Health Program in 2014, which aims for early detection and treatment of children suffering from various congenital anomalies, developmental defects, and physical disabilities.

The Chief Minister elaborated that the program operates through 48 dedicated mobile health teams across the state. These teams screen children aged 0 to 6 years at Anganwadi centres and those aged 6 to 18 years in schools. “The Rashtriya Child Health Program in Tripura provides primary care and, if necessary, surgery for children with birth defects such as congenital heart disease, hearing impairment, clubfoot, visual impairment, and neural tube defects,” Saha explained. The program also boasts three District Early Intervention Centers in Gomati, Dhalai, and Unakoti districts, with plans for an additional center in West Tripura.

During the event, Chief Minister Saha shared impressive statistics: “In the financial year 2023-24, we have distributed 835 hearing aids free of cost to children with congenital hearing impairments. We identified 405,521 children in Anganwadi centers and screened 406,161 school students for birth defects, physical deficiencies, developmental defects, and childhood diseases. Additionally, 91 children with congenital heart disease underwent free surgery in various hospitals within and outside the state.”

He also noted other achievements, including 141 cleft lip and palate surgeries, correction of 105 clubfoot cases, distribution of 73 hearing aids, surgeries for 4 children with neural tube defects, treatment for 67 children with autism, and medical care for 32,787 children suffering from other diseases.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Additional Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Brahmneet Kaur, Director of Health Department Prof. Dr. Sanjib Debbarma, Director Prof. Dr. HP Sharma, and Pediatric Cardiologist of Apollo Children’s Hospital CS Muthukumaran. Rajib Datta, Mission Director of NHM Tripura Branch delivered the welcome address while V Nabin, CEO of Apollo Hospitals was also present.

Highlighting the program’s impact, six beneficiaries of the National Child Health Program shared their experiences. An informative slide show was also displayed, illustrating the program’s achievements and future plans.

“The government’s initiative is a testament to our dedication to the health and well-being of our children,” said Chief Minister Saha, underscoring the program’s vital role in securing a healthier future for the state’s youngest citizens.