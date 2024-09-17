Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Gets Its Own Football League: CM Rio Announces Major Boost To State Sports

Kohima, Sept 17: In a major boost to sports development in Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday announced the launch of the Nagaland Football League, set to kick off this year.

The State Government will provide support to the Nagaland Football Association (NFA) for the next few years, Rio said.

Rio made the announcement while inaugurating the Inter-district Dr. T. Ao Trophy at Tuensang, being held in the Eastern Nagaland region for the first time.

“The government is committed to improving sports infrastructure in all districts, with a focus on women’s football,” Rio stated.

