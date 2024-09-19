Assam Launches Orunodoi 3.0: Rs 5,604 Crore Scheme To Benefit 37.2 Lakh People

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 19: In a significant move to alleviate poverty in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the third edition of the flagship Orunodoi scheme on Thursday. The Rs 5,604-crore initiative aims to benefit 37.2 lakh people through direct cash transfers.

Orunodoi 3.0 expands its reach by adding 12.6 lakh new beneficiaries, making it the largest state-run Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative in Assam.

“Orunodoi 3.0 is a major step towards empowering women in poor families and alleviating poverty in the state,” Sarma said during the launch.

Under the scheme, women from poor families will receive Rs 1,250 monthly cash transfers to support their daily needs.