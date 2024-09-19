Coldplay Returns To India With Music Of The Spheres World Tour In January 2025

NET Web Desk

British rock band Coldplay has confirmed their highly-anticipated return to India after a nine-year hiatus, with two shows scheduled at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025.

The concerts, promoted and produced by BookMyShow Live, are part of the band’s ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour. This marks Coldplay’s second performance in India, following their headlining act at the Global Citizen Festival in November 2016.

Ticket Details~

-Tickets go on sale via BookMyShow on September 22 at 12 pm.

– Prices start at ₹2,500, with standing floor tickets at ₹6,450 and lounge tickets at ₹35,000.

– Infinity Tickets, priced at ₹2,000, will be available on November 22, 2024.

The concert poster hints at a “mystery guest” joining Coldplay on stage, with an announcement expected soon.

Launched in March 2022, the tour promotes Coldplay’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres, and will run until August 2025. The spectacle features high production value, guest speakers, video messages, fireworks, and more.

Coldplay’s India show precedes the release of their 10th album, Moon Music, in October 2024. The album features collaborations with Afro artists Burna Boy, Little Simz, and Ayra Starr.

The band is selling Moon Music CDs on EcoCD, a format made from 90% recycled polycarbonate and post-consumer waste streams.