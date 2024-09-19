Manipur: Andro Village Selected Among Best Tourism Villages In Heritage Category By Ministry Of Tourism

NET Web Desk

In a prestigious recognition of its cultural significance and commitment to sustainable tourism, Andro village of Manipur has been selected as one of the Best Tourism Villages in the Heritage category in the 2024 edition of the Best Tourism Villages Competition, organized by the Ministry of Tourism. This competition highlights villages that excel in preserving their cultural and natural heritage, while promoting community-based values, lifestyles, and sustainability across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

The announcement was made in a letter addressed to Devesh Deval, Commissioner of Tourism, Government of Manipur, by Arun Srivastava, Joint Director General of the Ministry of Tourism. The village’s recognition will be celebrated on World Tourism Day, September 27, during an event in New Delhi.

Andro’s rich traditions and its efforts toward preserving cultural heritage have earned it a place among the top tourism destinations in India. The event is expected to shine a spotlight on its unique community-driven tourism model that balances development with cultural preservation.