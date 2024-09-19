MPCC Raises Concerns Over Viral Document Alleging Entry Of 900 Trained Kuki Militants Into Manipur

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has voiced serious concerns regarding a viral document allegedly signed by the Chief Minister’s Secretary, N. Geoffrey, claiming that 900 highly trained Kuki militants have entered Manipur. During a media address, K. Devabrata Singh, Working President of MPCC, urged for immediate clarification on the authenticity of the document.

The MPCC Working President noted that while the document has gained media attention, there are conflicting reports suggesting it may be fake. He called for a thorough inquiry to determine its legitimacy and demanded that, if proven false, those responsible for spreading the misinformation be held accountable.

In his address, Devabrata Singh also highlighted recent violent incidents, including a drone bombing in Koutruk that claimed the life of a woman, and rocket attacks in Moirang that resulted in another fatality. He expressed concerns over the rising violence and urged Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to address the escalating security crisis.

On the broader issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a statement marking 100 days of the BJP government at the center, attributed the conflict to illegal immigration, echoing sentiments expressed earlier by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during the foundation day celebration of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union. Shah mentioned ongoing dialogues with leaders from both sides, but Devabrata Singh criticized the lack of transparency in these discussions, demanding clarity on who is involved.

The MPCC Working President also criticized the BJP’s promise to resolve the Manipur crisis within 100 days, stating that there has been no significant progress in that direction.

He further raised concerns about foreign involvement in the ongoing violence, citing the arrest of a Kuki National Army (KNA-B) cadre and the use of sophisticated weaponry by Kuki militants. Singh pressed Amit Shah to address the issue of foreign arms supplies and called for the Home Ministry to investigate whether the state’s home department has adequately informed the central government about these developments.