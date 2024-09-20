Assam: Two Arrested As Police Seize 588 Grams Of Heroin In Kamrup

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, September 20: In a successful operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized 588 grams of heroin and arrested two individuals in Kamrup district. The action was initiated based on intelligence about narcotics being transported from Champhai, Mizoram, to Barpeta.

The STF tracked a truck with registration number AS-28AC-1042 and intercepted it at Amingaon. A search of the vehicle uncovered 42 soap boxes containing the heroin, which was concealed under the tarpaulin.

The arrested suspects, Mofiz Uddin and Lal Chan Badsha, are both residents of Howly in Barpeta district. This operation follows a separate incident in Karimganj district earlier this week, where police seized 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets and 537 grams of heroin, with an estimated market value of Rs 42 crore. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover any additional connections between these drug trafficking cases.