Major Disaster Averted: Indian Army Recovers Seven IEDs Weighing 28.5 kg In Manipur

NET Web Desk

A major disaster was averted when the Indian Army, in coordination with the Manipur Police, recovered seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing 28.5 kg in a joint operation on Thursday. The IEDs were found in the hilly areas near Bongjang and Itham villages in Imphal East district during a search operation involving the army’s Explosives Detection Dogs.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Indian Army and Manipur Police swiftly launched the operation, leading to the successful recovery and defusal of the IEDs by army engineers. According to the army, this prevented a significant threat to innocent civilians and property.

This marks the second large haul of IEDs in the region within three months. On July 20, 2024, eight IEDs weighing 33 kg were recovered in the Saichang Itham area of Imphal East district and neutralized by the army’s bomb disposal team.

The army highlighted that the swift and coordinated response with Manipur Police has once again ensured the safety of the region, sending a strong message to anti-national elements.