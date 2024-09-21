Bangladesh Approves Export of 3,000 Metric Tons of ‘Hilsa’ Fish to India for Durga Puja

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2024: In a significant move, the interim government of Bangladesh has approved the export of 3,000 metric tons of ‘hilsa’ fish to India on the occasion of Durga Puja festival. This decision was formalized through an instruction issued by the Ministry of Commerce in Dhaka.

A circular published by the Export-2 Branch of the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday confirmed the approval. “The Ministry of Commerce has sanctioned the export of 3,000 tons of hilsa fish to India for the upcoming Durga Puja, subject to the fulfillment of the prescribed conditions by the exporters,” the circular stated.

Exporters have been instructed to submit their applications along with the necessary documents to the Ministry of Commerce by 12 noon on September 24. Those who have already applied need not reapply. Bangladesh has been exporting hilsa to India for five consecutive years since 2017, recognizing it as a geographical indication (GI) product of Bangladesh. However, the export was halted from 2012 to 2018. Each year, Indian businessmen report a demand of 5,000 tons of ‘hilsa’ during Durga Puja.

Commerce Ministry sources revealed that the Kolkata Fish Importers Association recently applied to the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Kolkata for hilsa on the occasion of Durga Puja. The Deputy High Commission subsequently reported the matter to the Ministry of Commerce and External Affairs.

Earlier, Bangladesh Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter had stated, “Hilsa cannot be exported to India this year.” However, there has been significant public support for the export of hilsa to India, as expressed through social media.

This development marks another chapter in the ongoing trade relations between Bangladesh and India, particularly in the context of cultural and religious festivities.