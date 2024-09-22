Tripura: Pradyot Kishore Debbarman Calls for International Action Against Bangladesh Over Minority Attacks

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 22, 2024: Tripura’s royal scion and founder of TIPRA Motha Party Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Saturday urged the Indian government to take a strong stand against Bangladesh at the United Nations. In a video message, Debbarman condemned the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, calling for immediate international intervention.

“The attacks on minorities in Bangladesh have crossed all limits,” Debbarman asserted. He pressed the Indian government to raise the issue at the UN and consider pushing for sanctions if the violence continues. “If the violence doesn’t stop, we should embarrass Bangladesh internationally. The world should cut aid, and institutions like the Asian Development Bank must hold Bangladesh accountable. India should also reconsider the benefits they receive from us.”

Debbarman also called for restraint from the Indian public, particularly urging against retaliatory actions toward Muslims in India. “We must not mirror their actions,” he said, referencing historical incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, including attacks in Nuakhali, Comilla, and the recent torching of the Bir Chandra Library.

He further branded the violence as severe human rights violations, pointing out that while Bangladesh has only existed for 50 years, many of the targeted communities have been there for millennia. In response, Debbarman announced that the Tipra Motha Party would hold a rally on September 26 to condemn the ongoing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.