Arunachal: Itanagar Police, Rajiv Gandhi University Sign MoU To Strengthen Support For Abuse Victims

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 3: The Itanagar Police and Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly run a counselling centre at Ane’s Home, located at the Itanagar Women Police Station. This centre will offer essential psycho-social support and legal aid to victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence, and trauma.

Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajhir Singh explained that the partnership with RGU will help create a system to support victims of various forms of abuse and trauma, including child custody cases and missing persons. RGU volunteers from departments such as Social Work, Psychology, National Security Studies, and Law will provide case-specific assistance.

The MoU was signed by DySP Chamrak Arun for the Capital Police and Dr. NT Rikam for RGU. Ane’s Home, established under the guidance of DGP Anand Mohan, will serve as a healing centre offering services like legal aid, counselling, and a child-safe space.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha stressed the importance of mental health and legal support, noting that this collaboration will bring timely help to victims. The university will also provide crisis intervention, mental health assessments, and training for police personnel to better handle cases of abuse with a trauma-informed approach.